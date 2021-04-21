From Okey Sampson Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu says the state government was committed to financial autonomy of the judiciary and would therefore ensure its implementation.

Ikpeazu stated this when he received in audience the Forum of Abia State Nigerian Bar Association Chapters led by the Chairman, Samuel Nwosu at the Government House, Umuahia.

He promised to direct the relevant authorities to work out modalities for the implementation.

While admitting that these are not easy times for the country, the Governor pledged that his administration will thrive to support the Judiciary in its quest for autonomy.

Ikpeazu could not buy into the assertion that the Governors were frustrating the move for financial independence of the Judiciary and commended the forum for going about the agitation in a peaceful and mature manner.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum, Nwosu said their visit was to draw the Governor’s attention to the non implementation of financial autonomy of the Judiciary which led to the strike.

He regretted that non-implementation of the financial autonomy has adversely affected the activities of the Judiciary and called for an urgent action.

He requested the Governor to set in motion the process of implementing financial autonomy for the Judiciary in the State.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to Government, Chris Ezem, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and other government officials were present.