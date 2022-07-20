From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has donated additional 13 operational Hilux vans to security agencies in the state to aid in their operations.

Handing over the vehicles to representatives of the security outfits at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba Ikpeazu said administration would through her policy of sustained support to different security agencies in the state, ensure the security of lives and property of people of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu said the logistics support will be done on a continuing and regular basis with a view to ensuring that the security agencies whose responsibility it is to keep Abians safe and secure are provided with basic requirements to assist them work optimally.

Governor Ikpeazu used the opportunity to warn criminals to steer clear of Abia State, adding that government was henceforth going to make the state hot for them.

He assured that his administration takes the security of the state very seriously and will continue to provide support to all relevant agencies.

He tasked them to keep the vehiclea in good condition and ensure that they are used exactly for the purpose for which they were provided.

The Nigeria Police, the Army, the Navy, DSS and the Correctional Services were the benefitting agencies.

A representative of the Security Agencies thanked the State Government for the support and assured that they will put the vehicles to effective use and maintain them regularly.