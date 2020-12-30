From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Wednesday, December 30, signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The Bill, which was passed by Abia State House of Assembly earlier in the day, was presented to the Governor by the Clerk of the House, Sir John Pedro Irokansi, in his Aba Lodge where he endorsed the N131,852,752,000.00 Budget.

The budget, which is 21.12 per cent higher than 2020 appropriation, comprises of N62,624,512,000 in recurrent expenditure and N69,191,240,000 in capital expenditure.

Signing the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, Governor Ikpeazu said the budget was inspired by the quest to reinvent the Abia spirit of industry and ingenuity and stimulate industrialisation through the establishment of Cottage Industries in the 17 council areas of the state.

He said it would also help to rejig agencies of government to ensure they become more productive, coordinate effective delivery of services to Abia people, and interpret the vision of delivering multi-sectoral growth across the state.