Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for coronavirus and has consequently gone into isolation for treatment.

According to Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, the governor’s reconfirming test by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory came out positive, just two days after the first test returned a negative result.

The statement said now in isolation, Governor Ikpeazu is being managed by a team of medical practitioners.

He also said the governor has directed the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf during his period of isolation and treatment.

The commissioner’s statement said: ‘Recall that on Saturday, 30th May 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

‘On Thursday, 4th June 2020, the governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

‘As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners, with a view to nursing him back to good health.

‘Consequent on the above, the governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.’

Kalu advised Abia indigenes and residents to take the fight against COVID-19 serious, as, according to him, “the disease is real but not a death sentence.’

He said the state has the resources to manage coronavirus patients back to good health.