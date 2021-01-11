From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s football competition known as the Governor’s Cup for the under 21 in the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State, kicks off today.

Disclosing this at the Umuahia Township Stadium at the weekend, the chairman of the Organizing committee of the competition, Chief Paul Chikezie Mba said the aim of the competition was to discover talented young footballers.

Mba said outside discovering talents, the governor had in mind of using the competition to keep the youths in the state busy.

Mba informed that fixtures for the competition had been drawn and that it would run from Monday to the end of the month.

The committee chairman said while the state government had made funds available to host the competition and reward winners, the committee on its own was looking out for sponsors to make the competition grand.

He disclosed that the committee has held meetings with chairmen of the 17Local Governments to ensure that none of the council areas were left out during the competition.