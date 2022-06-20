From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has approved N30m for the electricity project of Obingwu community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the member representing Ukwa West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele during a town hall meeting with members of the Obingwu Non-Indigenes Association (ONIA).

Hon Adiele, represented by Chief Ikechi Eyinna, an indigene of the area said the project ONIA was asking for had already been approved by the state government.

The lawmaker said the government, having approved money for the project, will ensure whatever any group both indigenes and non-indigenes had spent, will be refunded.

“Obingwu is a peaceful community, we appreciate the high level of cooperation between settlers and the Indigenous people. The money has been approved and we’re only waiting for the release and all will be well.

“I know they’re trying to support us to ensure the project works and we the indigenous people are working hard as well. I don’t think there’s anything that’ll stop this project.”

President General of ONIA, Anthony Anekwe said they have been trying their best together with the indigenes to ensure that the problem of electricity was solved in the area.

Anekwe the amount of money the project was estimated to gulp was beyond what they could afford, hence their seeking assistance from the state government.

“We’re planning to connect the community through the High Tension at Umugo, which is very closer to us here rather than Ngwaiyiekwe which has been the source of our problems. We need assistance from the government, we appeal to them to assist us.”

A stakeholder in the area, Dr Chukwuemeka Sunday said lack of electricity has been the major problem limiting the development of the suburb.

“If we all join hands to develop here, it’ll benefit both indigenes, settlers and government. We need serious help,” he appealed.

