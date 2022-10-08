From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State government through the state judiciary has dismissed reports in a national newspaper (not The Sun) that it is owing 18 months of salary arrears to judges and judiciary workers in the state.

This is even as the State judiciary has given a 7- day ultimatum to the said national newspaper to retract the misleading story and apologize to the Abia State judiciary and the Abia State government or face legal action.

Speaking during a press briefing at the State High Court complex, Umuahia on Saturday, the Chief Registrar of Abia State High Court, Victoria-Okey Nwokeukwu, made it clear that the reports were not only false and embarrassing to the state judiciary, but also to Abia State government which has maintained a good relationship with judges, magistrates and entire judiciary workers.

The Registrar who said she was directed to react to the false publication, explained that judges in the State are paid directly by the Nigeria Judiciary Council (NJC), between the 24th and 25th of every month, while the Abia State government pays working allowances, vacation allowances and annual vacation allowances to judges, regularly.

Nwokeukwu, who explained that all judges in the state have received their salaries up to date, added that every judiciary worker in the State enjoys good welfare treatment.

The Registrar wondered why a media house would publish an image-destroying report without first cross-checking the facts from the Abia State judiciary.

“There is no judge of the Abia State judiciary that is being owed any arrears including all other judiciary workers in Abia State. It is the National Judicial Council (NJC) that pays Honourable Judges salaries,” adding that salaries are paid promptly.

“The government of Abia State only pay the allowances of the judges including their vacation allowances. The 2022 annual vacation allowances have been paid,” she said.