From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government, in conjunction with a private enterprise, is hosting this year’s ‘Aba Fashion Week’ in the commercial city, according to the Director General, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management (AMQM), Sam Hart.

Addressing journalists in Aba, Hart said Aba Fashion Week was a brand owed by ‘Aba Creative’, a private fashion designers firm based in Aba. He said the aim of the fashion week, which will hold between December 6 and 10, was to showcase the creative ingenuity of Aba which he described as the creative hub of Africa. Hart disclosed that efforts were on top gear to ensure that the event, which attracted guests from all parts of the country last year, would record more success this year.

“Last year’s was a huge success; there were guests from all parts of the country and we project this year’s will be grand.

“This year’s Aba Fashion Week Ambassador, Noble Igwe and others are doing everything possible to ensure the success of the event”. He thanked Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, one of the sponsors of the show, for his contributions so far and called on other lovers of good things to support the Aba Fashion Week event, which he noted would open business opportunities for participants.

Ugomdi Ugonna, CEO of Toskyme, the partnering firm said during the Aba Fashion Week, prices of products would be slashed by 50 percent.

Ugonna said the best in the fashion industry in the country would be assembled in Aba during the event with the theme, “Fashion meets enterprise” and urged people to avail themselves of the opportunity.

