From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government said it was dismayed that one of the directors in the Ministry of Education was involved in the extortion of primary and secondary school students in the state and has, therefore, handed the concerned official to the police.

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State, have also sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, over what they described as forceful collection of N6,700 by a group that claimed they got authorisation from the state government to collect such levy.

A statement signed by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere, said: “Abia state government is greatly appalled that one Wogu Alozie, a director in the Ministry of Education wrote letters to primary and secondary schools in the State, collecting N500 from every student without the approval of the governor.

The statement reads: “The said Wogu Alozie, who signed for the Permanent Secretary without his consent, has owned up to the illicit act and is presently with the police to completely unmask the syndicate.

“All those who pad salaries and hide under the cover of government to defraud people or engage in other forms of corruption are advised, in their own interest, to have a rethink or be prepared to taste the sour waters of the law.”

Meanwhile, traders at Ngwa Road Market have decried the illegal collection of levies going on in the market.

Leader of the traders, Obi Kenneth, said for some months the group, in conjunction with personnel of Abia State Vigilante Service, a.k.a Bakassi Boys, have been forcing traders in the market to pay the unapproved levy.

