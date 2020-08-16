Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Owing to the filthiness of the Ngwa Road and its adjourning markets of Enyimba Stadium and others in Aba, the Abia State Government has ordered the closure of the affected markets for two days and directed that a thorough and compulsory cleanup exercise be carried out in them.

A press release by Cosmos Ndukwe, Commissioner for Trade and Investment said: ‘In order to ensure that trading is carried out in neat, healthy and conducive environment, Gov Okezie Ikpeazu has directed that Ngwa Road Market, Enyimba Stadium Market and other markets within the Ngwa Road environ be closed to trading public on Monday and Tuesday, August 17 and 18, 2020.

‘Accordingly the Market Management Committees of the affected markets are enjoined to mobilize traders to work closely with Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to realise government’s

directive in this regard.’

The release warned that security agencies have been put on red alert and would be on ground to apprehend any defaulter and subsequently prosecute same.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has presented awards of “Sports Ambassador 2020″ and “Exceptional Female Commentator of the Year 2020” respectively to Master Ugwunnaya Chiedozie Erondu and Miss Adaeze Michael.

Speaking at the event which was held at the indoor sports hall of the Umuahia Township Stadium, the Commissioner for Sports, Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu, stated that the award was part of activities marking the Year 2020 International Youth Day with the theme “The Abia Youth and the Post-COVID Life”.

One of the honourees, Adaeze, who is a sports journalist working with a local Radio station in Umuahia, thanked the Abia State Government for the honour done to her and encouraged young Abians to follow their passion wherever it leads.