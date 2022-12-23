Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that Abia Government will organise a state burial for late former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Ikpeazu made this known on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the Ogbulafor family at Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area(LGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogbulafor died on Oct. 6 at the age of 73.

The governor said that the state government would work in collaboration with the Ogbulafor family to ensure a successful state burial in honour of the former PDP National Chairman.

He described Ogbulafor as an astute politician and a true statesman, who served PDP in various capacities with excellence.

Ikpeazu added that the deceased deserved to be honoured for his contributions to the advancement of democracy in the state and country at large.

According to him, Ogbulafor was “a man that I regard as the father of PDP and we are all members of PDP because of his stewardship and leadership.

“He rose to become the symbol of the party as a national chairman, and served this country with merit and excellence.”

Ikpeazu assured the family of the deceased of government’s continuous support and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Okezie Ogbulafor, the brother of the deceased, thanked the government for identifying with them in their time of grief and promised to work with the government in organising the burial of the deceased.(NAN)