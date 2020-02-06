John Kalu, Abia Commissioner for Information, has pledged that the state Government would ensure completion of the State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) Road in Aba before the rains set in.

Kalu disclosed this on Thursday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba while reacting to abandoned road projects in the city.

He said that the contractor did not abandon the site but had to suspend action to allow completion of Aba-Owerri road to ease traffic because ABSUTH road was strategic to moving in and out of Aba.

“The teaching hospital road is not abandoned. We have asked the contractor to go back to site.

“What is delaying that job is the drainage work. We hope that between now and April before the rains return fully, the work will be completed.

“We do not want to hamper movement of people in Aba and so you cannot be working on Aba-Owerri road and still be working on that road because it is a link road out of Aba to the Port Harcourt – Enugu Expressway,’’ he said.

Kalu also said that other contractors handling some road projects in Aba had returned to site to finish their uncompleted road projects before the rains return.

He told NAN that work was ongoing on Osusu road with cement pavement technology and that the project had reached 90 per cent completion.

“We want to assure the people of Aba that we are maximizing the dry weather to ensure that we do as many roads as possible.

“Today, we have completed Aba-Umuahia road using Arab contractors up to railway junction and another contractor is handling the Ubakala road axis.

“On the issue of Faulks Road, SETRACO Heartland has returned to site even as we speak,’’ he said.

He said the government was active now on at least 15 project sites in Abia including the road leading to Ubani market in Umuahia. (NAN)