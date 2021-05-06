From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has reacted to the abduction of some students of Abia State University, Uturu by bandits.

The students were said to be moving in a mini van from Okigwe in Imo state to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang somewhere at Okigwe. The bandits reportedly marched the students into the nearby forest together with other travelers in the bus. Investigations revealed that two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others were still being held at the bandits hideout.

However, a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said the state government was “monitoring the incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others”.

While advising members of the public and ABSU community in particular to remain calm as efforts are being made to free the abducted persons and apprehend the hoodlums, the release assured that no criminal operating within Abia will be allowed to escape justice.