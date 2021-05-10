From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has reacted to Sunday night’s attack on another police station in the state, this time, the Mike Okiro police station along Umuahia-Uzuakoli Road, close to Ubani Market, Umuahia.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, while confirming the attack, condemned it in its totality.

He said at about 9.45pm, hoodlums who operated in a hummer bus, 2 Sienna SUVs and 3 motorcycles, attacked the station.

“While two vehicles, two motorcycles, stationeries and office equipment inside the police station were set on fire by the yet to be identified arsonists, there were no human casualties or loss of weapons as the station which was deemed vulnerable to attacks following security review of credible intelligence was already evacuated and personnel relocated three weeks earlier.

“The Government of Abia State condemns in its totality the attacks on security agents and facilities across the country and warn those responsible for those in Abia that they will certainly not escape the long arm of the law as our security architecture in the State is robust enough to bring them to justice.

“Attacks on security agents, particularly men of the Nigeria Police Force, constitute danger to everyone in our society and we call on citizens and leaders to come together and work to end such needless and mindless acts immediately”.

The statement advised those who feel aggrieved to find peaceful means of ventilating their grievances and agitating for redress as provided for in the constitution, rather than take the laws into their hands.

Government charged law abiding members of the public to maintain vigilance and go about their normal businesses, but to observe the curfew hours of 8.00pm to 6.00am.

It assured the State Government will not spare any resource in ensuring the safety of all citizens and visitors alike to the State, as well as bring criminal elements to justice without delay.

Meanwhile, Government has requested all relevant agencies involved in enforcing the curfew to continue to exempt members of the public on essential duties including medical personnel, journalists and men of the fire service, with proper identification.