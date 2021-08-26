From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has reacted to the death of seven family members in Umuahia, the state capital with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directing for a comprehensive autopsy for those who lost their lives.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said government was saddened over the incident.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed authorities of the relevant medical facility where the surviving family members were treated and discharged to ensure a comprehensive autopsy for those who lost their lives.

“As is the standard practice worldwide, only a proper medical autopsy can determine the cause of death and as soon as the report is available we will make same public”.

While government commiserated with the family and friends of the bereaved, it called for calm and patience to enable relevant medical authorities properly determine the cause of death of the seven persons.

“The government wishes to call on all citizens and residents to maintain vigilance and remain law abiding as we have mobilized all relevant agencies of government to properly investigate the incident”.

The statement informed that Ikpeazu has fully settled the medical bills of the survivors who had been discharged.