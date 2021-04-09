From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Following the discovery of an explosive device at Union Primary School at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State Government has ordered the temporary closure of the school.

Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, yesterday, said the closure was part of necessary safety measures to protect pupils and staff of the school.

He said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations.

Okiyi-Kalu said: “Abia State government is currently working with relevant security agencies in the state to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North council. While initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigerian Police, currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed. While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.”

It was gathered that some of the students who were in school yesterday’s morning, and had gone to the school garden for normal school activities, saw a strange item. The students were said to have reported what they saw to their teachers, who on getting to the scene, reasoned the object must be an explosive.