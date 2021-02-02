In Abia State, the government is spitting fire over activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded the recent kidnappings around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the state.

The government’s action followed a clash that occurred between yet to be identified individuals in Ozuitem in Bende Local Government Area and some herdsmen which left one person injured and 15 cows killed.

A government statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said “government condemns, without reservations, the activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded recent brazen kidnap of innocent citizens around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the State.

“Consequently, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in the criminal activities”, adding that government has fully activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of life and property of law abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.

Also, yesterday, bandits numbering about 16 attacked the Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area, Abia State and killed a policeman.

The bandits, who stormed the area were said to have first gone to Umuene, a neighbouring community to Omoba and waited till night fail without natives knowing their motif.

Around 8.00pm, the bandits were said to have stormed the police station and immediately opened fire as they approached.

The few policemen duty were reported to have engaged the hoodlums in gun duel, but were over powered by the superior fire power of the bandits. When one of the policemen was gunned down, the rest were said to have abandoned the station and ran into the bush to take cover.

The gunmen on gaining access into the station were reported to have broken into the armoury and looted the arms and ammunition.

Contacted, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the attack and said no arrests have been made.