From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government said it would as from Monday demolish any building in the state used to keep kidnap victims or used as transit point for the movement of kidnap victims. This is even as Abia State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two suspected vandals.

The state commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu in an interview in Umuahia stated that government’s decision was in accordance with the relevant Laws of Abia State.

“Government will from Monday, February 15, begin the pulling down of any building used to keep kidnap victims or used as transit point for the movement of kidnap victims. We’ll also pull down buildings where arms, ammunition or illicit drugs are found.

These decisions among others have become necessary as part of measures being put in place to keep Abia safe from kidnappers and perpetrators of other violent crimes”, he said.

Meanwhile, Abia NSCDC have arrested two suspected vandals who were alleged to be involved in vandalizing public properties in Umuahia, the state capital, and environs.

Parading the suspects, Friday Nwosu, 42, and Sunday Boniface, 38, in Umuahia, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Vincent Ogu said they were arrested on February 7 at about 10pm in the Umuokpara area of the city following a tip-off.

While assuring that Abia NSCDC have intensified efforts against the activities of scrap item dealers, Ogu insisting that vandals have remained in business because of availability of markets where they can sell their wares and warned those who deal on second-hand items not to be tempted to buy stolen materials.