Mr Dan Okoli, the Commissioner for Homeland Security in Abia says the state government will recruit additional 340 personnel for Abia Vigilante Services (AVS) to nip crime in the bud in the state.

Okoli, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday, said that there were over 400 personnel already engaged in AVS.

According to him, AVS is the general name of the security outfit, adding that comprises Neighborhood Watch, Forest Guards and Anti-cult Group.

He said that its operations would be community-based and gathering of information and intelligence and report such to the relevant security agencies.

Okoli said that the additional personnel would be recruited, trained and commissioned before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

He said, “The personnel will nip the plans of the criminals in the bud. Before crime is perpetuated, it is planned.

Okoli said through intelligence gathering, crime could be arrested at the early stage “so that it doesn’t get to the level of guns and sophisticated weapons.”

He assured the residents of a crime-free celebration during festive period, especially in the area of kidnapping.

“We are going to have a joint patrol for this Yuletide, even as we are laying the foundation for the curbing of kidnapping in the state,“ he said.

Okoli, whose ministry was newly created, said he had been enjoying cordial relationship with all the security agencies in the state.

“I have visited all the security chiefs in the state and synergise with them to reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state. (NAN)