From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said Abia State Government will sustain its partnership with the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in working towards creating a more robust economy for the state with the grassroots in focus.

Ikpeazu stated this while receiving a delegation of the

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe and his management team who called on him in Government House, Umuahia.

He said, it is as a result of this that the administration is bent on setting up agro-based cottage industries in the 17 LGAs, especially in the areas of palm kernel oil processing, cassava processing and rice milling.

Ikpeazu added that at present, six LGAs have been selected for the pilot scheme which would soon take off, adding that equipment for the industries have since arrived the State from India.

The Governor said his government will be willing to support the patronage of the inventions of MOUAU as the State yearns for economic development.

He equally assured that government will give Visitation Panel the enabling environment to do their job and congratulated the new management team of the university.

The governor directed the Secretary to State Government to take up the issue of the Certificate of Occupancy of the institution which they said has been outstanding while commiserating with them on the loss of the former Vice- Chancellor, Late Professor Otunta.

The Vice-Chancellor said the visit was to present himself as the 6th Vice-Chancellor of the University, his management as well as presenting the Presidential Visitation Panel of the school to the Governor.

He requested the Governor to continue to extend his goodwill to the school as it is the only specialized university of its kind in the South East and South South area.

Chairman of the Visitation Panel, Professor Suleman Adeyemi said the purpose of constituting the Visitation Panel by Mr. President was to review performance of the university in governance, academic standard, management of finances, staff and students relationships among others.

He said, one issue of concern for the institution was land and appealed to the Governor to look into non issue of C of O to the University as well as encroachment of the university land by unauthorized people.

Deputy Governor Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Honorable Commissioner for Finance, Dr Aham Ukoh and the State Head of Service, Onyii Wamah were amongst top officials of the State Government who witnessed the event.