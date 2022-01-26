From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has said it was going to upgrade the salary scale of Town Planners in the state to be in tandem with the present realities in the country.

The state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Dr. Chidi Onwuchuruba made this known in Aba, Abia State while commissioning a Grader purchased by the Aba North Town Planning Authority.

While commending the Executive Secretary, Aba North Town Planning Authority, Charles Ezera for his vision, the commissioner expressed joy in the number of personnel working in the area which he said has helped to reduce unemployment.

He commended the personnel of the authority for working assiduously to implement the state government policy on physical and Urban renewal, saying they deserve something better.

The commissioner said it was incumbent on the government to ensure its workers were adequately renumerated and promised to revisit the request of the workers for enhanced salary.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ikechi Bestman Aaron expressed satisfaction with the Executive Secretary of Aba North Town Planning Authority, saying he was the only one in the state that was able to purchase an earthmoving equipment in recent time.

“A part from purchasing the Grader, the Town Planner has done well in other areas as he is the highest contributor to the stabilization account”.

Aaron urged other Executive Secretaries to emulate the visionary strides of Mr. Ezera.

Ezera said his office embarked on the purchase of the grader to help residents of Aba North overcome the problem of accessibility.

“We felt what the people are feeling, there is no doubt that some of the roads in the area are bad and they affect the people as well as our staff.

“We bought the equipment to help residents within our area of authority overcome the problem of accessibility, we can say it is our own way to giving back to society as we are going to charge little or nothing from them”.

He thanked the former permanent secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Joy Nwakanma for her assistance.

Ezera pleaded with the government for an enhancement of the salary of workers in the authority which he said was poor.