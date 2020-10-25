Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government said it received intelligence that some persons are planning another spate of protests in Aba and Umuahia today and has therefore warned against such protest.

Aba and Umuahia were listed among cities in the South East the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement said they would embark on clean up exercise after which her members would embark on peaceful protest.

The Ministry’s of Homeland Security in a release signed by its commissioner, Dan Okoli warned parents and guardians to call their children and wards to order.

Okoli said the warning has become imperative as the Ministry in collaboration with security agencies in the state are prepared to protect law abiding Abia citizens and residents.

According to the release, “The Ministry of Homeland Security, Abia state, has received intelligence that some persons are planning another spate of protests in Aba and Umuahia on Monday, October 26, 2020.

“We want to warn that people should allow our dear state to heal from the series of unwarranted destructions it has faced in this trying period. This is a very wrong time for whatever reason to engage in any form of protest”.