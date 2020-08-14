Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Ministry of Education has warned heads of public schools in the state alleged to be collecting fees from students and pupils for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), especially face masks to desist from such act.

It directed that all such illegally collected payments be refunded without any delay.

A statement by Dr Kanelechi Nwangwa, Commissioner, Ministry of Education, said that the state government has provided enough face masks and hand sanitizers for exit students and their teachers and have been distributed through the DESs and Education Secretaries to all schools.

Dr Nwangwa said: “There is therefore no reason whatsoever for anybody to charge any student or pupil for these items already provided. Anybody found doing this or refusing to refund the monies already wrongly collected, will have himself/herself to blame for any consequences therefrom”.

The release warned that any private school charging returning pupils and students any fees related to COVID-19 will be sanctioned by the government.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has noticed an unwholesome trend where most Patent Medicine Dealers are now treating suspected COVID-19 patients in the State.

A release by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Chris Ezem said the trend was not only worrisome as government was concerned more about the safety and exposure of the Patent Medicine Store

Dealers/Pharmacists.

Ezem said the State Government will on August 20; hold interactive sessions with the Patent medicine store dealers and pharmacists on COVID-19 and their expected roles.

The statement said that Government would continue with its various protocols on COVID-19 including total ban on cultural and traditional festivals and directed the police and other security operatives to ensure full compliance with all government directives.