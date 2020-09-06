Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government said it is worried over the continued flagrant disregard for traffic rules by Keke operators in the state and has therefore warned of dare consequences.

According to the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, government observed that most keke operators in Abia are “operating without the necessary permits, driving against traffic, overloading, over speeding and disregard for authorised traffic controllers”.

Okiyi-Kalu said by this, the Keke operators are constituting serious safety risks not only to themselves but also to other road users.

“Government is seriously concerned about the unruly behavior of some Keke operators who have practically converted every road and street corner into illegal parking and loading areas thereby grossly impeding free flow of traffic.

“We wish to warn and direct leaders of the various Keke Unions in the state to immediately work with the Ministry of Transport to ensure that Keke parks and loading areas are identified and properly designated along our major roads and streets.

“They must also ensure that there is total compliance with general traffic rules by their members”.