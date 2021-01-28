From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the family of late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu, Bernard Enweremadu, that the state government will assist in giving their father a befitting burial.

The governor stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the late monarch’s family.

“’I want to assure you that my administration will work with your family to give the late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu a well deserved funeral,” he said.

Ikpeazu said he chose to come personally to the palace, and not just release a statement on the passage of the royal father, in view of the deep personal regards he had for the person of the late Eze and the significance of his life and times on people and on the state.

He described the late Enweremadu as an embodiment of the finest virtues of royalty and traditional leadership, adding that with his passage, the people would miss a powerful encyclopaedia of the customs and traditions of Ngwaland and indeed the entire Igbo land. “Eze Enweremadu was at the creation of the present Abia State, undoubtedly the foremost traditional ruler, having directly understudied great royals like the late Eze Onu Egwunwoke and late Eze Dr. Akanu Ibiam as their deputies in the old Imo and old Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers. His choice therefore as chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers then was most appropriate,” he said.

First son of the late royal father, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, lauded the governor for his visit, which he described as very reassuring.

He thanked the governor for being with the family even when their father was sick and assured the family would keep the state informed on the burial plans.