From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the family of late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu, Bernard Enweremadu that the state government will assist them in given their father a befitting burial.

Ikpeazu gave the assurance when he paid condolence visit to the family of deceased foremost monarch.

“‘I want to assure you that my administration will work with your family to give the late Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu a well deserved funeral”.

The Governor said he chose to come personally to the palace and not just release a statement on the passage of the royal father in view of the deep personal regards he has for the person of the late Eze and the significance of his life and times.

Ikpeazu described the late Enweremadu as an embodiment of the finest virtues of royalty and traditional leadership, adding that with his passage, a powerful encyclopedia of the customs and traditions of Ngwaland and indeed the entire Igbo land.

The Governor recalled the many strides of the late Royal Father in his 44 years on the throne as the Traditional Head of Ngwaland and the foremost Traditional Ruler in Abia State.

“Eze Enweremadu was at the creation of the present Abia State, undoubtedly the foremost Traditional Ruler, having directly understudied great Royals like the Late Eze Onu Egwunwoke and Late Eze Dr. Akanu Ibiam as their deputies in the old Imo and old Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers. His choice therefore as Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers then was most appropriate”.

The first son of the Late Royal Father, Prince Christopher Enweremadu thanked the Governor for his visit which he described as very reassuring.

He thanked the governor for being with the family even when their father was sick and assured him that the family will keep the State Government posted fully on the burial plans.