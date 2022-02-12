From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Construction work on the Aba GSM village will be completed within the next five months, Saturday Sun has gathered. The project, embarked upon by Abia GSM and other Components Dealers Association in collaboration with the state government, will provide training and retraining for technicians in the sector as well as conducive environment for business.

Leader of the association, Nze John Eze, who made this known during an interaction with the Trade and Investment Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said the need for the movement to the new location arose due to increasing volume of business in the sector.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He thanked the government and the commissioner for working with his group to realize the gigantic project.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Responding, the Trade and Investment Commissioner, Chief Kalu, reiterated government’s desire to create an enabling environment for investors to establish their business ventures in Abia. He lauded the GSM dealers and operators for keying into the socioeconomic and industrial blueprints of the present administration to make the state investment friendly.

Kalu advised the group to provide a spacious lot in the new market to avoid congestion when it becomes functional, adding government would provide needed infrastructure to make their job there easy. The temporary Aba GSM village is currently located in the heart of the town, along the busy Asa/St Michael’s Road, near the main motor park and is also very close to government establishments like the Judiciary, Police Area Command and Nigeria Correctional Centre.