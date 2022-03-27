From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate minority leader and senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe said he has rejected the bi-polar zoning arrangement announced by Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had in a statement said it has zoned the Abia Governorship seat to Abia North and Central Senatorial districts.

In a press release, Abaribe urged all Abians who want an end to imposition to disregard the zoning arrangement of the PDP and revealed that the zoning was meant to exclude him from the contest.

The release read in part, “My attention has been drawn to a document signed by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Alwell Asiforo purporting the Abia State PDP has zoned the Governorship seat to Abia North and Abia Central and wish to assure all Abians who are desirous of an end to imposition in Abia State to disregard the purported zoning for the following reasons:

“While any member of PDP has the right to support anybody for any elective position in Nigeria, it cannot be to the exclusion of any other member.

It is obvious that the statement was merely formulated to exclude me from the contest.

“By virtue of section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, no person or body can exclude Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Nma Agha Ndigbo) from contesting and winning the 2023 elections in Abia State.

“All PDP members and Abia citizens are therefore urged to remain calm and participate in the forthcoming congresses and primaries where your voice will be heard as we dismantle the cabal that want to keep Abians subjected to further years of imposition.

“It is only Abians that will decide who will be their Governor in 2023”, the PDP senate minority leader said.