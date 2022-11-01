From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former governorship aspirant in Abia, Chief Dan Eke, has headed to the Appeal Court, Owerri Division, in his bid to invalidate the candidacy of Chief Ikechi Emenike and Uche Ogah.

Eke’s suit challenging the outcomes of the parallel APC governorship primaries in the state, was dismissed on October 7, at the Federal High Court, Umuahia.

The trial judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, in dismissing the suit said Eke lacked the locus standi to sue, having not participated in the exercise.

Though Emenike and Ogah, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, conducted separate primaries, however, the party’s National Working Committee validated Emenike’s ticket.

Eke had alleged that both primaries were not conducted in compliance with Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, the APC Constitution as well as the guidelines of the NWC for the May 26 primaries.

His reliefs on appeal include that the Appeal Court should allow his appeal and also set aside the judgment of the trial judge.

He also urged the Court to consider and determine his suit on its merit, averring that the trial judge “erred in law” on six grounds, including denying him of the locus standi to sue and dismissing his suit without looking into its merit, amongst others.

Eke further averred that the decision by the trial judge that he did not participate in the APC primaries “occasioned a miscarriage of justice in the matter”

His Counsel, Chief Obinna Nkume, told journalists the filing of the processes for the appeal by all the parties had been concluded.

“We are therefore waiting for the Court to give us a date,” he said.