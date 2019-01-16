The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti, has vowed to probe past governors of the state if he wins the March 2 governorship election.

Otti has also vowed to recover all stolen monies belonging to the state.

Addressing crowds of supporters who trooped out to support him in Ukwa East and Ukwa West local government areas of the state, where his campaign train briefly pulled to a halt, yesterday, Otti swore that he would not just take over the reins of power in the state, on May 29, and allow people who had looted the state’s treasury go home and enjoy their loot.

“We will probe them”, Otti fired, as the crowd cheered excitedly. “We will not let them go with our money. They must return all our money that they have stolen. If they don’t, we will ensure that they are jailed,” he vowed.

Thereafter, to a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Kazie Uko, the APGA governorship candidate said the problem in Abia is due to the fact that “hungry and wretched” people were allowed to hijack political leadership in the state.

“Now, they have appropriated our commonwealth for themselves and their families. What we now hear is Papa Ukwu (godfather) said, Opara Ukwu (godson) said and Mama Ukwu (godmother) said…”

Otti proclaimed that Abia people will no longer accept governance by proxy, in the state.

“Okezie Ikpeazu should start writing his handover note, that is, if he ever has something to hand over. He has failed the Abia people, even with the stolen mandate that was given to him in 2015, by his godfather. We are sending him packing, come May 29.

“Our leaders are not intelligent. If they were, they would have paid workers their salaries; they would have paid the pensioners their monies; they would have repaired our dilapidated roads and provide infrastructures and other basic amenities for the people; they would have cleared the state of wastes that are threatening to submerge it.”

He warned Ukwa people to be wary of PDP agents who are going around the state, deceiving people with the offer of money, agricultural seedlings and non-existing jobs, only to steal details of their voter’s card, so as to disenfranchise them. “When we revealed their plot to rig the 2019 election in Abia state, they abused us and called us names. But, you heard when INEC came out the other day and announced that they were buying Voter’s Card. If they give you money, collect it from them, after all, it’s your money, but don’t give them your voter’s card or PVC number.”

He thanked the crowd for supporting him and further solicited their support in the coming election.

Otti told them that APGA is resolute this time and will not allow any party to steal the mandate so given, with a promise that APGA will defend its victory.