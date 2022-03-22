By Brown Chimezie

The Convener of Ihe Abia Organisation, Ichie Emeka Okpara has called on all governorship aspirants in Abia State to be ready to present a template and blueprint on how to fix Aba. Okpara said this during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia when Ihe Abia organisation organised a stakeholder’s conference on good governance, transparency and accountability.

What is the biggest challenge facing Abia today and what do you expect the next governor to do?

Abia has a lot of challenges like many states in Nigeria and nobody can deny that. But the biggest challenge is Aba. Before we even start talking about the next governor, let us start from the line up of aspirants who are jostling to govern Abia. Now is the time for each of them to tell us what he intends to do in Aba and Abia in general. Anybody that aspires to be governor of Abia State must provide for us a template and blueprint which shows how he intends to rebuild Aba city to regain its position as the economic engine of the South East. We need to see a viable plan in terms of road infrastructure that will reconnect Aba with other major cities in the South East and South South. We need to see the plan each of them has for Ariaria, New Market, Ngwa Road Market and other markets in Aba. We need to see a plan for urban renewal, industrialisation, environment, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, SME and ICT revolution.

Why are you particular about Aba that is just one city in Abia State?

It is common knowledge to every person in the South East that has come of age that Aba used to be the economic nerve centre of Southern Nigeria. Aba was in a very keen and close competition with Lagos in terms of commerce. Aba used to be one of the most promising and productive cities in Nigeria in terms of wealth creation, resilience and revenue generation for the government. Suddenly and gradually, Aba started to decay in road infrastructure, insecurity creeped in, traders stopped coming from all parts of Nigeria, businesses started relocating, value for property started dropping until nobody was ready to buy a property in Aba. Today, Aba is a shadow of itself. We need to rebuild Aba to get Abia right because it holds the economic prospects of growing Abia. That is not to say that we would ignore other cities in Abia. The capital city of Umuahia needs a facelift just like other cities and urban centers, but Aba is truly a priority.

Is it Ariaria market, New Market and Ngwa Road market that would make Aba the richest state in the South East?

You do not seem to understand what we have in Aba. Apart from the markets, Aba is a manufacturing hub. It boasts of skills that are hardly found in any other part of Africa. Most of the clothes people buy in Lagos, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Togo, and Benin Republic are all made in Aba. The shoe industry in Aba is about the biggest in Africa. The mechanic, spare parts and steel fabrication industry in Aba competes favourably with what you have in Europe. The furniture industry is first class. What Aba needs is just a little push from the government and you will see how investments, trade and commerce in the city will blossom. That is why we are asking those that want to govern us to show us a plan to enable us decide who can fix Aba. What plans do they have to ensure that all the businesses that left Aba return while new ones will spring up. We have Nigerians who want to invest massively in Aba but they cannot come because of the present condition of Aba.

Does Aba have the human capital to absorb the kind of massive investments you are talking about?

May be you do not know what Aba is and what it means to us. Aba has the most resilient youth group in Nigeria. There is a never-say-die spirit in every person that lives in Aba. The human capital in Aba and Abia is huge. The youth are smart, brilliant, vibrant, go-getters, and hardworking. Aba posts the best results in WAEC and NECO in the South East. The artisanal skills are top-notch. The youths are ready to work. That is why we need the aspirants to show us how they intend to transform the human capital potential of Aba into wealth creation opportunities in terms of creating channels for the teeming youths of Aba who are naturally endowed with technical skills that are in short supply in other parts of the country.

Why do you insist on a template for Aba. Is it a condition for your group to support a candidate?

It is more like what you have said. It is not enough for anybody to just come and tell us that he would fix Aba and we will believe him. We have had so many failed promises on Aba and Ndi Abia have constantly been short-changed because Aba is not working. If Aba is working, it rubs off positively on other cities in Abia and the South East. Aba has become a shadow of itself even as it struggles to re-define a meaningful position for itself in the country with limited success. I have always maintained that Aba has the potential to make Abia state great if it is properly harnessed. That is why we need to open our eyes clearly in this dispensation and enthrone a governor that truly has the capability to rebuild Aba. The only way we can know that person is by asking all the aspirants to present a blueprint on Aba as a basis to get the votes of Ndi Abia. I am sure I speak not just for members of Ihe Abia but Ndi Abia in general. Anything short of that would still end on empty and unfulfilled promises and that is not what Ndi Abia want this time.

The issue of which zone produces the next governor seems to be tearing Abia apart, what is the way forward?

I do not think that is an issue. Every well-meaning Abian knows that it is the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor. Those planning to disrupt the zoning process know that they are not capable of doing that. They are just seeking notice and using it to negotiate for positions. They know it won’t happen. I call on all Abians and non-Abians alike that live in Abia to join hands with us to build the Abia of our dream. This is not the time for unnecessary distraction or time to trade blames with anyone but a time to find lasting solutions for Aba and Abia to work.