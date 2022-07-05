From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

One of the contestants for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship ticket in Abia State, Etigwe Uwa, SAN has approached the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, urging it to declare him winner of the party’s primary election held on May 29, 2022

Uwa wants the court to determine the authentic governorship candidate of the party as a result of the two parallel governorship primary elections held on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The applicant in suit number FHC/UM/CS/100/2022, is seeking to be joined as the 7th defendant in a matter between Chief Chikwe Udensi who pulled the least number of votes during the primaries, and APGA, INEC and four others.

Uwa, the applicant, said he took part in the said primary election and was declared the first runner up whilst the Plaintiff, Udensi, came 4th but failed to join him in the suit.

Presiding judge, Justice Anyadike granted a motion for substituted service for the plaintiff and adjourned for a report of service as well as motion for joinder.