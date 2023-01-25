Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has commiserate with the family of the state’s governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Uchenna Ikpeazu, while approving that flays fly in half mast in PDP offices.

The governor also called for calm in the PDP.

In a press statement he personally signed, Ikpeazu said: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

Prof Ikonne took ill some weeks ago.