From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Members of the National Association of Undergraduate Students in Nigeria (NAUSIN) Abia state chapter said they are drumming their support for Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church to contest the governorship seat of Abia in 2023.

In a statement, NAUSIN said her call and support for Bishop Onuoha to contest the governorship election was sequel to a Clarion call by representatives of church leaders in Abia state for people to that only a God-fearing man was elected governor of the state in 2023.

According to the statement which was signed by the state chairman, Comrade Onyekachi Umunnabuike, state secretary Comrade Johnson Udo and the national convener, Comrade Michael Ezeh, Bishop Onuoha was a perfect match to what the Church leaders were asking for.

The statement highlighted some of the numerous achievements and accomplishments of Bishop Onuoha, which they said were the main reasons the association was ready to vote for Bishop Onuoha as the next governor of Abia state.

They stressed tha Bishop Onuoha remains the only person who can transform Abia state.

“Going by what Bishop Onuoha has achieved over the years in the Lord’s Vineyard, there is no doubt he is going to transform Abia if given the mandate”.