From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Ngwa Daughters Development Association (NDDA), Abuja branch, has endorsed the governorship aspiration of the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Prof Gregory Ibe.

Speaking when the group paid Prof Ibe a courtesy visit, Prof Ibe, the President, Ngozi Nwaokenneya said apart from endorsing the GUU Chancellor, the women also came to convey “the unanimous decision of the entire members of Ngwa Daughters Development Association worldwide to confer on him an Award of Excellence in recognition of his immense contributions towards Women, Children and Youth Empowerment.”

According to Mrs Nwaokenneya, the award will be presented to Prof Ibe during an event that is specially organized to “celebrate women, promote Ngwa/Igbo culture and recognize men and women who have distinguished themselves by empowering the widows, youth, children, women, orphans and less privileged people in our society to create a positive impact on their lives and to give them hope to live for tomorrow.”

They urged Prof Ibe not to quiver in his pursuit to govern Abia state as they are solidly behind him.

Responding, Prof Ibe, who is the Abia state governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), pledged to implement an all-inclusive governance policy that will be gender-sensitive if elected governor.

He praised the enterprising spirit of Abia women, which according to him has continued to be a fundamental support system for the development of the state.

He promised to leverage the inherent business acumen of Abia women in taking the Small and Medium Enterprises sector in the state to a higher level.

He recalled with nostalgia his past and current engagements in Ngwa land, including the construction of a hostel in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, donation of weaving materials to Ngwa women and award of university education scholarships to more than 180 students from the Ukwa La Ngwa area.

”With a lot of nostalgia, I want to appreciate you for this visit as I struggle with emotion recalling the period I lived in Obingwa, Umule and Ekenna streets of Aba respectively, the sweet memories of my experience while building the Abia State University Teaching Hospital and the friendships I have cherished with many great sons of Ngwa extraction, including Chief Chukwu Nwachukwu, Elder John Nwangborogwu, Iyke Anyatonwu, Reagan Ufomba, and those that have gone to be with Lord, His Eminence, Eze Bernard Enweremadu, Chief Allen Nwachukwu, Justice Izima, Iyke Daniels, just to mention a few.”

Prof Ibe promised to leverage the APGA philosophy of ‘Onye Aghala Nwanneya’ to ensure the good dispensation of “a populist decentralized governance structure where no one or group will be left behind while guaranteeing equitable and even development of all zones and sectors”.

He pledged to launch a public service reform policy that would eliminate the sad tale of unpaid pensions and gratuities, which according to him constitutes a major challenge to Nde Ngwa who form a large chunk of the workforce in the public sector.

Read also: N5 million prize money at stake in Diri scrabble championship