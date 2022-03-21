From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers from Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area have called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure his successor in 2023 comes from Ukwa/Ngwa bloc of Abia Central in the interest of justice and equity.

Ohuhu council monarch, Nnamdi Ofoegbu, made the call when he led a delegation of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers to the governor on a solidarity visit in Government House, Umuahia.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ofoegbu said since the old Bende division has produced the governor for 16 years as against the eight years currently done by the Ukwa/Ngwa people, it was proper the next governor comes from the Abia Central section of Ukwa/Ngwa division to balance the equity.

He said they were determined to ensure justice and peace reign supreme in the state, adding that they would resist any attempt to scuttle the peace and security being enjoyed by Abians and implored those who hold contrary opinion to have a rethink.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for his quality leadership and assured him of their continuous support and prayers.

Governor Ikpeazu called on political leaders and Abians in general to throw away anything that would divide the state in the quest for his successor as Abia State is blessed with both human and material resources but requires unity, love, stability and security for Ndi-Abia to flourish.

He distanced himself from those who preach ethnic divide, stressing that nobody can ride on ethnicity to become governor.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The state chief executive disclosed his prayer is that God gives the state a leader in 2023, who would continue to unite Abia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He thanked the royal fathers for encouraging him and assured that at the fullness of time, the Peoples Democratic Party would take the decision on who becomes governor in 2023.

However, some other Ohuhu monarchs have faulted the visit of seven of their colleagues to Government House where they reportedly stated their stand on the contentious Abia Chapter of Equity.

Seven traditional rulers out of the 27, led by Ofoegbu of Umudiawa community, early last week, visited Governor Ikpeazu at Government House.

In a communique jointly signed by Nzenwata Mbakwe, Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, Bobby Aguocha, Emezue, Daniel Ukaegbu, Ugochukwu Akabuike, Ugwueze Iheanacho, Udoka, Chionye Ngwuli and Victor Onuoha after an emergency meeting at the palace of Mbakwe, the Ekwuuga 1 of Umuosi, Ndi Eze Ohuhu said they have not in any time discussed nor agreed on the zoning of the governorship position to any section of the state, as such sensitive political matter was not the responsibility of traditional rulers.

The traditional heads maintained that the seven Ezes who embarked on such visit did it for their selfish interest outside the interest of the Council of Ndi Eze Ohuhu as well as the entire Ohuhu kingdom.

“To this end, the remaining 20 traditional rulers in Ohuhu disassociated themselves from the utterances of the other seven which asked for the retention of the governorship position for the 2023 polls to Old Abia.

“We commend the state governor for his stand not to allow the quest for his successor to divide the state and to ensure the process leading to the emergency of his successor shall be devoid of primordial ethnic considerations.”