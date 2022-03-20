Traditional Rulers from Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA have called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure that his successor in 2023 comes from the Abia Central section of the Ukwa/Ngwa block in the interest of justice and equity.

The Chairman, Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, made the call when he led a delegation of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers to the governor on a solidarity visit in Government House, Umuahia.

According to Eze Ofoegbu, since the Old Bende Division has produced the governor for 16 years as against the eight years currently done by the Ukwa/Ngwa people, it was proper that the next governor of the state comes from the Abia Central section of the Ukwa/Ngwa division to balance the equity.

Eze Offoegbu said that they were determined to ensure that justice and peace reign supreme in Abia State, adding that they would resist any attempt to scuttle the peace and security being enjoyed by Abians and implored those who hold contrary opinion to have a rethink.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for his quality leadership in the state and assured him of their continuous support and prayers.

Responding, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu called on political leaders and Abians in general to throw away anything that would divide the state in the quest for his successor as Abia State is blessed with both human and material resources but requires unity, love, stability and security for Ndi Abia to flourish.

Governor Ikpeazu distanced himself from those who preach ethnic divide, stressing that nobody can ride on ethnicity to become governor.

The state chief executive disclosed that his prayer is that God gives the State a human leader in 2023, who would continue to unite Abia.

He further thanked the royal fathers for encouraging him and assured that at the fullness of time, the PDP would take the decision on who becomes Governor in 2023.