Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, are expected to be present as the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Uche Ogah, flags off his electioneering in Umahia, today.
Why Abians yearn for Ogah
Ogah, who is president of Masters Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, is expected to unveil his blueprint and programme of action if he wins the election.
APC sources said after the campaign flag off, the party’s South East caucus, led by Caroline Ikeazor, will visit former governor of Abia State and Abia north senatorial candidate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at his country home in Igbere, to see how he is recuperating after a surgical operation last year.
Kalu, who is scheduled to return to Germany for medical check-up, APC sources revealed, is doing intensive mobilisation for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and election of APC candidates in Abia State.
A few days ago, Kalu received about 9,000 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to APC.
