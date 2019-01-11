Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, are expected to be present as the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Uche Ogah, flags off his electioneering in Umahia, today.

Ogah, who is president of Masters Energy Limited, an oil and gas company, is expected to unveil his blueprint and programme of action if he wins the election.