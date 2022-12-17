From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A retired Army General, Chukwu Mbibi has been unveiled as Chairman of Campaign Council of Chikwe Udensi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State.

Also appointed into the Campaign Council, is Professor Casmir Obialom who will act as Secretary of the Coucil. General Mbibi (rtd) hails from Ikwuano, Abia Central.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Udensi said other members of the Council will be announced later.

This comes barely 24 hours after he said he will go ahead to unveil his campaign team which he said was long over do.

“This list has been long over do, time is of essence, we have no much time to waste, in fact the full list will be coming out next week”, he said.

Udensi said his action followed the ruling of an Abuja High court granting his prayer by voiding the APGA primary election in the state.