From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen numbering about four have reportedly kidnapped a businessman in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. The victim’s name was simply given as Kenechukwu Okeke.

Okeke, a native of Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, but resident in Abia State, was reportedly kidnapped at Umuozuo village in Ukwa West.

The kidnappers were reported to have trailed their victim from the location of his shop, from where he was taken while waiting for the gate of his house to be opened by his family members.

The kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family of the victim as at press time.

Residents of the area have called on security agencies in the state to address kidnappings and other security challenges which they say are on the rise in the area.