From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen numbering about 20, in the early hours of Tuesday, reportedly shot and killed a police sergeant on patrol in Aba, Abia State.

This comes as soldiers from 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army reportedly arrested a suspected kidnapper in Aba.

The sergeant whose name was given as Okezie and hailed from Umuahia, the state capital was said to be on night patrol with some of his colleagues when they were

attacked by the hoodlums at the Uratta Junction along the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

The policemen were said to be operating in a Toyota Sienna Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), when on approaching the Uratta Junction, the gunmen attacked them.

The cops who were taken unawares by their attackers were said to have jumped out from the vehicle and ran in different directions to escape from the bullets of the gunmen.

However, the men of the underworld were reported to have pursued Sergeant Okezie to the premises of a nearby hotel and shot him dead.

After killing the policeman, the gunmen made away with his AK 47 riffle.

Meanwhile, soldiers operating in Aba have arrested one Emeka from a community in Obingwa Local Government for alleged kidnapping.

The suspect was said to be the head of a six-man kidnapping gang that abducted one Obinna at Umuebeke, off Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

Emeka said to have worked at the Umuebeke estate as a nightguard, a source in the area alleged was the one who arranged the abduction of Obinna.

The gang after keeping their captor for three days reportedly collected N1 million as ransom.

It was while going home after collecting the ransom that the suspect was arrested by soldiers.

When he was searched, gun and other dangerous items were alleged to have been recovered from him.