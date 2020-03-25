Zika Bobby

The management of Hotel Du Golf, Aba, Abia State, has refuted a report that a Lebanese guest at the hotel was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Olamilekan Olalemi, consultant to the hotel, said the hotel only had a South African guest who visited a private hospital in Aba to treat malaria.

He said the South African, who has been in the hotel for over a month and never travelled out of the country, is working with a retail firm that is planning to open an outlet in Aba.

“He is the engineer installing their equipment. The said person has never travelled out of Aba since he checked into the hotel. He was having malaria symptoms and he went to the hospital for test and malaria was diagnosed and treated,” said Olalemi.

In a statement, Gibson Ejimogu, general manager of the hotel, said: “We hereby refute and condemn the post on Facebook alleging that a Lebanese guest lodging at Hotel Du Golf had a test at Abia State Teaching Hospital in Aba and showed symptoms of Coronavirus. In the first instance, Hotel Du Golf do not have any Lebanese guest.

"We have temperature and hand-washing utilities at the entry point, lobby, bar, restaurants and other facilities.

“We also check guests’ temperature at the entry point. We have hand sanitizers in all the rooms, at the restaurants and all other places at the hotel. Hotel Du Golf is number 1 hospitality centre in the whole of Abia State and receives guests from every part of the country and around the world, so, we cannot joke with our guests’ and staff health and welfare,” he added.