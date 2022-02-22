From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State House of Assembly was in rowdy session yesterday following attempt by some members to impeach the Deputy Speaker.

Trouble started when during plenary, Hon Paul Taribo, Deputy Majority Leader and Member representing Ukwa East State Constituency brought a matter of urgent public importance to the House. Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He accused some Principal Officers of the House of having not performed well and therefore have not lived up to the expectations of members.

He urged the Speaker to call for vote for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker and another principal officer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Contributions from Hon Chijioke Chukwu, Hon Obinna Ichita, Hon Okey Igwe, Hon Thomas A.C. Nkoro, Rt Hon Chikwendu Kalu and Hon Munachim Alozie, on the matter, threw the House in a rowdy session.

The Speaker, Hon Chinedum Orji saved the day for the two principal officers by insisting that the Member who brought up the matter of urgent public importance did not give specific reasons and the offence of the principal officers in question.

He adjourned plenary indefinitely.

Efforts to reach Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Hon. Solomon Akpuluonu and Obinna Ichita to comment on the matter at the time of filing the report failed.