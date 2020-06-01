Gyang Bere, Jos

Abia State Igbos under the Umbrella of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Plateau State, have presented COVID-19 palliatives to the women of their community to cushion the adverse effects of the state lockdown.

The president of the group, Chief Patrick Nwabuisi Emelike, who presented the relief to women on Sunday in Jos, said their members have not had access to their businesses for almost two months due to the pandemic and most have used their capitals for feeding.

He explained that none of the beneficiaries have received aid from either the state or federal government, and that was why the group had decided support and surprise the women with the relief.

‘The plight of our people is not different from the plight of everybody in Nigeria now. We are not used to begging for alms but it has become so necessary now because people who usually go out for business can’t now; not because they are lazy but they can’t go out because of the times and we feel it is necessary for us to help ourselves to stay alive,’ he said.

Chief Emelike said they have in the past committed most of their resources to developmental projects in Plateau and Abia State but that the coronavirus situation has compelled them to use what they have at the moment to feed themselves.

He called on the state and federal government to look their way in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic lockdown.

The Chairlady of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Mrs Charity Amade, on her part, expressed gratitude for the aid, saying that most Igbo women are into business but have been lock out of it since the omset of COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

‘We feel very happy because people have been receiving from government and we have not gotten anything, and this time around our husbands decided to give us the palliative. We are grateful.

‘Nobody finds it easy because of the COVID-19, our business have been affected; we used to go out for business but we can’t go out now and most of us are using our capital for feeding.’

Dr Iheanfi Onnigbo described the gesture of the executives as apt and said that it will go a long way to cushion the effect of the lockdown on families.

He advised members to take all measures outlined by government to fight the dreaded virus seriously, reminding them that the virus is real and has resulted in deaths.