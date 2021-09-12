From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has named a former Super Eagles player, Karibe Ojigwe, and 26 others as Commissioner-nominees.

Governor Ikpeazu dissolved his cabinet in January, leaving only five commissioners with which he had been piloting the affairs of the state.

Others on the list which was made up of mainly people who had served the state in one capacity or the other, are Mazi Donatus Okorie, a former secretary to the state government; Godwin Ndom, ex-deputy chairman, Bende LGA; Okezie Erondu, former chairman, Aba South LGA; Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji, immediate past Commissioner for Education and Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Others are Prince Christopher O.Enweremadu, former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly; Charles Esonu, Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Hon Monday Ajaegbu, Sopuruchi Bekee and Rose Urenta.

Equally announced are Chief Kingsley Imaga, Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu, Chief IC Mark, Chief Chisom Nwachukwu, Chief Eze Nwanganga, a former LGA Chairman; Tony Nwanmuo and Sam Nwogu

The list also included Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba; Ugochukwu Emezue, former CPS to ex-Gov TAOrji; Mrs Adaku Oseiza; Eze Chikamnayo, a former Commissioner; Chief Godswill Nwanoruo, former Commissioner; Prince Obinna Okey; Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma, former LGA Chairman and Chief CC Emelogu.

According to a release by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, Governor Ikpeazu has forwarded the names of the commissioner-nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

