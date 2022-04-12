From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said there are no plans to impeach his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu.

Rumours have circulated that the governor was behind some supposed plan to impeach the deputy governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said ‘nothing could be further from the truth’.

The statement reads:

‘Our attention has been drawn to the rumours gaining ground that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is behind some plan to impeach the Deputy Governor, Hon Ude Oko Chukwu.

‘Nothing could be further from the truth. There is no substance in such rumour as Governor Ikpeazu has no such plans and has never discussed any such issue with anyone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Governor Ikpeazu’s credentials as an Apostle of Peace and Stability are beyond disputation. He holds the distinction of being the only Governor in the history of Abia State who has spent almost seven years in office with the same Deputy Governor. Governor Ikpeazu intends to keep that credential intact. The records of the fate of past Deputy Governors in the State are in the public domain.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘While the natural expectation of Governor Ikpeazu at this time was that his Deputy would have stood by him in steadying the ship of state as we head towards a political transition period, instead of being distracted by his personal political ambitions, the Governor, however, as a true democrat, believes that such ambition is not enough to warrant any plans to impeach the Deputy Governor.

‘This is why the Deputy Governor continues to be actively involved in the business of governance. He remains the Chairman of the State Committee on Internally Generated Revenue, in addition to managing several other areas of government business.’

The statement added that Governor Ikpeazu’s disposition towards his Deputy has reflected in the great relationship he shares with the people of Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area, the home of the Deputy Governor.

It stated the relationship has manifested in the construction of the all-important but long-abandoned Abiriba – Nkporo Road, the brand new Cottage Hospital at Nkporo and some other projects that have transformed the infrastructural landscape of the Community as well as the welfare of the people.

The release made it clear that the issues that occupy the mind of Ikpeazu at this time are to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State, tie up ongoing projects and guide the people to a smooth transition by next year.