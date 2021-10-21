From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state was totally locked down today as residents observe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

The pro Biafra group had ordered for sit-at-home every Monday throughout the South East in protest of the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Leadership of the group, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful later announced the suspension of the every Monday sit-at-home, replacing it with only the days Kanu would appear in court.

Despite this directive, residents of Aba still observe the order on Mondays, while it was different story with the state capital, Umuahia.

However, Thursday’s sit-at-home observed total compliance throughout the state.

From Aba to Umuahia, down to Ohafia, the reports were the same, streets were empty as there were no human or vehicular movements.

Markets, shops and filling stations in all the cities did not open for business as well as banks, unlike what obtained previously in Umuahia.

Gates of government offices, schools and other public institutions were locked as people stayed at home.