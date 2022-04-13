Abia State Government has inaugurated a inter-ministerial task force on street trading and illegal motor parks to oversee the maintenance of order around Osisioma Interchange (flyover) and its environs, with a charge to the members to sanitise the area and return it to a status befitting a major entry point to the commercial city of Aba.

Inaugurating the committee, yesterday, at the conference room of Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, and his Transport counterpart, Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, both of whom performed the inauguration on behalf of the state government, said the assignment of the task force became necessary following the directive of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to rid the area of illegal trading and vehicular activities which are constituting nuisance to the environment and defacing the newly constructed interchange which is the first ever in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Okiyi said members of the task force were carefully profiled and selected based on their pedigree and urged them to see their appointments as a call to duty to ensure the Osisioma Flyover up to Express Road junction axis of Ariaria International Market is neither converted to a motor park nor turned to a market area.

“As a task force, you must ensure no street trading takes place within that area; we must end the practice where our roads are taken over by street traders and converted to illegal motor parks by individuals and commercial drivers. The task force has the responsibility of cleaning up the area, ensure nobody trades on roads or park their vehicles illegally. This assignment must be taken seriously as the governor has directed that you ensure total success with zero tolerance for failure,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He further charged them to always wear their identity cards and vests during work hours and carry out their assignments even beyond the usual work hours to ensure drivers and traders do not take advantage of their absence to take over the area in the evenings.

“We have many markets in Aba where our people can safely do business instead of risking their lives and means of livelihood in open and illegal places. For an all round effectiveness, we will extend this task to other areas of Aba and Umuahia in order to have our cities sanitised.

On his part, the Commissioner for Transportation, Nwanoruo informed that all the parks around the concerned axis have been closed and urged transporters to make use of only approved parks in the state.