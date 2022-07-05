From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State have staged a peaceful protest, over alleged non payment of their benefits.

The protesters are demanding for payment of their benefits by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Joseph Iloh, who it was gathered his tenure would be expiring soon.

The staff locked up the entrance and block the exit gates with the staff welfare bus on Tuesday, as they insisted the REC will not leave office until he pays the outstanding benefits.

A staff of the commission who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity said some of the outstanding benefits included money for the recently conducted parties primaries.

“We have not been paid some of our benefits especially money that were supposed to accrue to us as a result of the recent party primaries and we are not taking this lightly”.

The REC could not be reached by the time of filing the report.