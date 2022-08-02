From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Insurance guru, Mr Ogala Osoka, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allot more days for the voters’ registration exercise which officially ended on July 31.

Osoka made the call in Umuahia, Abia State, when his Foundation, Akurulo Youth Foundation (AYF), organised a voters’ sanitisation programme.

Osaka who said his NGO organised the event to ensure that people of the state were fully registered in the just concluded registration exercise, stated that the call became necessary going by the fact the number of people who trooped out to register during the event, showed many eligible voters may not have registered.

“The number of people that trooped out to register on the last day of the exercise showed that many have not registered and will be disentranced during 2023 general elections,” he stated.

“It equally showed how prepared Nigerians are ready to do the right thing if the right leadership is in place.”

He commended the people of Abia State for coming out en masse to register during the just concluded voters’ card registration exercise.

Describing the event his Foundation organised as successful, Osoka said it was organised to let the people particularly youths of Abia and neighbouring states know their civic responsibilities and appreciate the need for them to exercise their franchise.

The event which took place at the Umuahia Township Stadium, saw many people trooped out to be registered at registration centres within the stadium complex.